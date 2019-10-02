Men distracted victim at Bonnybridge cash machine before stealing £100

A man was distracted by thieves who robbed him of £100 at an ATM.

The victim had taken the money out at Scotmid in High Street, Bonnybridge around 7pm on Saturday.

One of two men who had left the shop then began talking to him about his dog before the other grabbed the cash and made off.

The first suspect is described as around 5ft and in his 30s with a medium build and local accent.

He has short dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

The other is around 6ft tall, in his 40s and was also wearing dark clothing.

Information relating to this crime can be given to police by calling 101.