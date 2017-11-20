Meeting on anti-social issue

A public meeting is looking to get to the bottom of the anti-social behaviour issues residents are plagued by in a normally quiet village.

Bonnybridge Community Council has taken the views of householders on board and organised a meeting in Bonnybridge Primary School on Thursday, Novebmer 23 from 7pm to tackle the subject head on.

Last month The Falkirk Herald talked to residents in the village’s Ure Crescent who stated anti-social behaviour was out of control in the area.

Members of Police Scotland appearing at the event include community inspector Martin Rutland, community sergeant Blair Rennie and community police officer Lee Strang.

They will be joined by representatives of Falkirk Council, including housing service manager Steve Bentley, community learning and development manager March Meechan and Simon Wallace of the community safety team.