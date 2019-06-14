Medieval mayhem at Bannockburn this weekend

The anniversary of the 1314 Battle of Bannockburn isn’t until next weekend, but there’s a “battle camp re-enactment” at the heritage centre tomorrow and Sunday.

Billed as a fun family day out, the event invites visitors to mill around a medieval encampment and explore a kitchen, forge and armoury- while having a chat with some of the doughty spearmen preparing to do battle with the forces of Edward II.

Angus MacFadyen, reprising his role as Robert the Bruce in the latest movie about the Scottish warrior king.

Rather than a gory slug-fest of the sort featured in hit movie Outlaw King the weekend’s events will centre on family-friendly activities including hobby-horse jousting and storytelling,

There are also performances explaining the events of the two-day Battle of Bannockburn and the tactics used by the Scottish and English armies in 1314.

The events, running from noon to 4pm each day (admission £6 for adults) come shortly before the Edinburgh Film Festival release of the latest movie about Robert the Bruce, starring Angus MacFadyen (who played King Robert in Mel Gibson’s 1995 movie Braveheart) in the title role.

Some scenes from the film are said to have been shot in the Carron Valley.