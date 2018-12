Thieves stole more than £1000 of office equipment during a raid in Grangemouth.

Two men wearing balaclavas were seen making off with computer equipment, handsets, a Samsung tablet and a safe following the break-in at Flexspace in Earls Road, which took place at around 12.15am on Monday.

Anyone with information relating to this crime is asked to contact police on 101.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers in confidence on 0800 555 111.