Masked robber made off with Land Rover after threatening householder in Falkirk village

The incident happened just before 11am on Wednesday, August 9, when a man entered the property not far from Main Street, Shieldhill. The black Land Rover Discovery he stole was later recovered after being abandoned nearby.

The suspect is around 6ft tall, in his early 20’s, of slim build, with a local accent and was wearing a blue/grey hoodie and dark trousers. His face was partially covered with a black snood.

Detective Sergeant John Hunter, of Falkirk CID, said: “Fortunately no one was injured but the occupant of the house was distressed by what happened. Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area can get in touch.

"if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact us.”