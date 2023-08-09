News you can trust since 1845
BREAKING
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Comedian Hardeep Singh Kohli arrested over sexual offences
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle

Masked robber made off with Land Rover after threatening householder in Falkirk village

A masked robber entered a house and then threatened the resident living there before stealing a Land Rover and driving off.
By James Trimble
Published 9th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th Aug 2023, 16:24 BST

The incident happened just before 11am on Wednesday, August 9, when a man entered the property not far from Main Street, Shieldhill. The black Land Rover Discovery he stole was later recovered after being abandoned nearby.

The suspect is around 6ft tall, in his early 20’s, of slim build, with a local accent and was wearing a blue/grey hoodie and dark trousers. His face was partially covered with a black snood.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Detective Sergeant John Hunter, of Falkirk CID, said: “Fortunately no one was injured but the occupant of the house was distressed by what happened. Anyone who saw anything suspicious in the area can get in touch.

"if you were driving and have dash-cam footage that could assist with our investigation then please contact us.”

People can call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1061 of Wednesday, August 9.