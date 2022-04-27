Man's threat to stab bouncer outside Falkirk pub

John McCormack, 42, told door steward Andrew Paterson, "Don't push me. I'll stab a blade in your neck."

When Mr Paterson turned away, McCormack kicked him to the rear of the right leg.

The incident happened outside the Wellington Bar in Manor Street, Falkirk, about 10 pm on August 29 last year.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

McCormack had previously been ejected from the Wellington Bar

Prosecutor Sean Iles told Falkirk Sheriff Court: "The accused had been in the bar and was ejected by staff."

Police were told about McCormack's comments and actions and detained him with a struggle in nearby Melville Street later.

The court heard he had acted in an aggressive manner towards officers, and resisting arrest.

McCormack, of Falkirk, a retail store manager, pleaded guilty to assault, resisting police, and statutory breach of the peace.

Solicitor Ken Dalling, defending, said McCormack had "clearly had too much to drink".