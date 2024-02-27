Maniqui madness: Langlees offender threatens to break couple's jaws outside nightclub
and live on Freeview channel 276
Iain Cowen, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – making threats of violence – at the Maniqui nightclub, Meadow Street, Falkirk on September 16 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused has attended at the nightclub and is refused entry to his level of intoxication. He became aggressive to people standing outside the nightclub and called someone a slag.
"He then said ‘I will break your jaw and your boyfriend’s jaw’.”
When police officers caught up with him later he told them “I wasn’t acting in a threatening manner”.
Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Cowen, 2 Dunkeld Place, Falkirk, had two drink driving convictions in the same year and stated he may have a problem with alcohol.
Sentence was deferred until February 28.