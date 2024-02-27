Maniqui madness: Langlees offender threatens to break couple's jaws outside nightclub

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Iain Cowen, 34, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted threatening behaviour – making threats of violence – at the Maniqui nightclub, Meadow Street, Falkirk on September 16 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused has attended at the nightclub and is refused entry to his level of intoxication. He became aggressive to people standing outside the nightclub and called someone a slag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"He then said ‘I will break your jaw and your boyfriend’s jaw’.”

Cowen threatened people outside the Maniqui nightclub(Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

When police officers caught up with him later he told them “I wasn’t acting in a threatening manner”.

Sheriff Christopher Shead noted Cowen, 2 Dunkeld Place, Falkirk, had two drink driving convictions in the same year and stated he may have a problem with alcohol.