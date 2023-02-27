Manic Falkirk offender swallowed his house keys and bit police officer

Gerard Laughland, 37, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to dangerous driving in Cardross Street, Glasgow and assaulting police officers and resisting arrest in Firs Street, Falkirk on April 4, 2021.

He also admitted threatening behaviour at Falkirk Police Station and Forth Valley Royal Hospital on the same date.

Danielle MacDonald, procurator fiscal depute, said: “The complainer heard her door buzzer go. It was the accused and she declined to let him in as they were not getting on. He was telling he he loved her, but she did not let him into her flat.”

Laughland bit a police officer on the finger after claiming he had Hepatitis B

Laughland then got into his car and deliberately drove into his partner’s parked car, A Renault Clio, with such force he pushed it onto the pavement, damaging the front bumper and lights.

"The accused then drove away and parked further up the street,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He got out and shouted up to his partner that his power steering had failed. She told him she was phoning the police.”

Officers investigating the incident traced Laughland to his 44 Firs Street, Falkirk home.

"They arrested him and he began to pull away from officers, who were trying to get the accused’s house keys from his pockets. He showed them the inside of his mouth, saying he had swallowed his keys.

"It was unclear whether he had done so. He then shouted he had Hep-B and bit an officer on the middle finger, breaking the skin and then bit him again on the arm, which did not break the skin, but did cause bruising.”

Laughland was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital because he had threatened to strangle himself with his shoelace. He had removed one of his trainers and was trying to tie one of the laces around his neck.

After his trainers were removed Laughland proceeded to unleash a torrent of vile abuse towards police officers referring to them as “pigs” and saying they were disabled. He also claimed he had COVID-19 and threatened to remove his trousers.

He stated: “I just love wasting police time – I’m going to be a nightmare for you all night.”

Laughland then called officers “facists”, ‘Nazis” and “Jew killers”.

The court heard X-rays revealed he had in fact swallowed his keys and the officer he bit was forced to go through a series of blood tests over a number of months due to Laughland’s claim’s he had Hepatitis B.

Defence solicitor Stephen Biggam said: “In the cold light of day he greatly regrets what I can only describe as a total break down in control.”

He added Laughland had mental health problems at the time, exacerbated by the misuse of drugs and alcohol. He said Laughland’s “very bad” cocaine habit led to the breakdown of his marriage and the loss of his job.

“I won’t suggest he was insane when this occurred, but he was unwell. He clearly wasn’t himself – he was manic.”

The court heard Laughland was now undergoung rehabilitation down in Leicestershire.

