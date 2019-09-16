Man who threw soup at and bit ex-partner in Bainsford given jail sentence

A man found guilty of assaulting his former partner has been imprisoned.

Darren Nicol (34), whose address was given as HMP Low Moss, was convicted by a jury of attacking the woman at a Bainsford home between March 13 and March 16 this year by punching her, forcing food into her mouth, throwing soup at her and biting her.

He also tried to pervert the course of justice on March 23 by writing to his ex, who was a complainer in a criminal prosecution against him, asking her to tell the procurator fiscal she was intoxicated when she provided a statement to police. Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said Nicol had alcohol and drug issues. Nicol was jailed for two years, backdated to March 18.