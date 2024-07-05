Cans of petrol were discovered in the garden of the fire-damaged property. Pic: File image

A man who set fire to two properties while conspiring to set others ablaze has been jailed after his encrypted phone messages revealed his crimes.

Lewis Connor, 27, used five jerry cans filled with petrol to substantially damage a house in Dennyloanhead, which was undergoing restoration.

Two days later, a business property in Hamilton was set alight by two other men acting alongside Connor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Connor, of Glasgow, was sentenced at Hamilton Sheriff Court after being found guilty of two charges of wilful fireraising.

He was also convicted of a further charge of conspiring to set fire to various properties and vehicles in Falkirk, Airdrie, Blantyre and Glasgow.

Sineidin Corrins, Depute Procurator Fiscal for Serious Casework at the Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service (COPFS), said: “These were highly dangerous crimes which caused widespread damage to private properties.

“Lewis Connor boasted of his exploits and enlisted others to carry out similar crimes on his behalf.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But he will now pay for those crimes by serving a lengthy term of imprisonment.”

The jury earlier heard how Connor had monitored the house in Dennyloanhead while its owner was carrying out refurbishments sleeping in a nearby garage.

On May 9, 2020, Connor entered the property and set various rooms of the ground floor alight using five jerry cans filled with petrol.

An encrypted mobile message on the Encrochat platform used by criminals which the jury accepted was sent by Connor said: “It was like Blackpool illuminations when I left.”