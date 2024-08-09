Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A child rapist who told a victim that he was "allowed" to subject her to sexual abuse was jailed for eight years and eight months today (Friday).

Former factory worker Sebastian Plachta, 39, preyed on two young girls and sexually assaulted and raped them at locations in Falkirk, Edinburgh and Fort William in the Highlands.

The High Court in Edinburgh heard when confronted by police about the crimes, he threatened to kill himself.

One girl was aged only nine years when the predator began abusing her and the other was aged ten.

Plachta was sentenced at the High Court in Edinburgh. Picture: Ian Georgeson/National World

A judge told Plachta: "A sentence of imprisonment is the inevitable consequence of your crimes."

Lord Weir said: "The victim impact information available to the court makes apparent the impact of your offending and its continuing effects on both of them."

The judge told the sex offender that if he was convicted of the crimes after a trial he would have jailed him for 13 years to mark the gravity of the conduct.

Polish national Plachta, formerly of Victoria Road, Falkirk, earlier admitted two offences of abusing and raping the girls between September 2021 and July 2023.

Lord Weir also ordered that he should be under supervision in the community for a further four year period when he will be on licence and can by returned to jail if he breaches its conditions.

Advocate depute Lorraine Glancy KC said Plachta told one child victim that he "was allowed to do what he was doing".

The prosecutor said that police were contacted to alert them to the child abuser and officers attended at his home in Falkirk on November 6 last year to arrest him.

She said: "He refused to come to the door or answer his phone. He contacted officers after around four hours and made comments about ending his life."

Police later attended with authorisation to force the door of the property and only at that stage Plachta allowed them in and was detained. He later gave a 'no comment' interview to police.

Plachta was told that he would be placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely following his sentencing.