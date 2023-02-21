Peter Knox, 67, from the Tullibody area, was involved in the collision on the A91 between Menstrie and Alva in Clackmannanshire. The incident happened around 11.20am on Thursday, February 9, and involved a red Fiat 500, a red Kia Picanto and a blue Honda CR-V.

The four occupants of the cars, a man and three women, aged 58, 62 and 75, were all taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Knox died in hospital on Saturday, February 11.

Peter Knox who died after a car crash