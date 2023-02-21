Man who died in Forth Valley crash named by police
A man who died following a crash in Forth Valley has been named by police.
Peter Knox, 67, from the Tullibody area, was involved in the collision on the A91 between Menstrie and Alva in Clackmannanshire. The incident happened around 11.20am on Thursday, February 9, and involved a red Fiat 500, a red Kia Picanto and a blue Honda CR-V.
The four occupants of the cars, a man and three women, aged 58, 62 and 75, were all taken by ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, Larbert.
Mr Knox died in hospital on Saturday, February 11.
Enquiries remain ongoing and anyone with information that could assist is asked to call Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1111 of Thursday, February 9, 2023.