Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man found guilty of raping two women – on in Bo’ness – and sexually assaulting a third has had his prison sentence increased following a successful appeal by the Crown.

Anthony Plaskett was given a five-year prison term in January 2024 which prosecutors argued was unduly lenient.

The Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service asked the court to consider imposing a longer custodial term due to the overall seriousness of the offending involved.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The appeal was upheld and the original five-year prison term has been quashed and replaced with an eight-year sentence.

The Court of Appeal increased the sentence to eight years. Pic: TSPL

Plaskett, 38, was found guilty of three charges in December 2023 following a trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

In April 2021, he sexually assaulted a woman and raped another on the same day at properties in the Scottish Borders.

He was convicted of raping a third woman in February 2020 at an address in Bo’ness

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kenny Donnelly, Deputy Crown Agent for COPFS, said: “Unduly lenient sentence appeals are not common but are important to ensure the public interest is properly served by asking the court to examine again sentences which appear to the Crown to fall outside of the range of punishment reasonably considered appropriate.

“The Crown believes that it is important that the harm caused by sexual offending, and the culpability of the convicted person, is consistently reflected in sentencing decisions.

“The Crown has a responsibility in legislation to consider undue leniency in sentencing and we note the decision of the Appeals Court.

“COPFS remains committed to improving the criminal justice journey for victims from the stage of reporting all the way through to sentencing.

“We recognise the devastating impact sexual offences can have on all those affected and will always seek to ensure the effective, rigorous, and fair prosecution of sexual crime.”