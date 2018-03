A 40-year-old from Govan was found to be carrying a blade while in Camelon.

Anand Aggarwal admitted carrying a knife in public in Simpson Street, Camelon.

Aggarwal, c/o Young, Flat 1-2 203 Crossloan Road, Govan, Glasgow, admitted that offence on October 25 last year and sending messages containing threats of violence.

Sentence was deferred until March 22 to allow Aggarwal to produce a medical report to explain his non-attendance at court and for a restriction of liberty order assessment.