Man warned to do unpaid work in Newcastle after Grangemouth incident - or face jail

A man breached his bail conditions by contacting a woman and made a nuisance of himself when he turned up at her door.

On one occasion when Allan Gallagher (32) visited the woman in Newbiggin Road, Grangemouth, he damaged furniture and electrical equipment.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Gallagher, 15 Park Avenue, North Shields, had pled guilty to the breaches he committed on March 10 and between September 6 and September 8, as well as destroying property on September 8.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell deferred sentence to November 15 and warned Gallacher to start engaging with his unpaid work order down in Newcastle or face prison.