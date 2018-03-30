Man used stolen bank card to obtain thousands in cash

A 21-year-old Tamfourhill man used a stolen bank card to get thousands of pounds.

Martin Lacey used a stolen bank card to obtain £3000 by fraud and then lift another £2000 from an ATM.

Lacey, 13 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill, admitted the offence he committed between September 12 and October 4 last year.

He also pled guilty to sending threatening messages and repeatedly telephoning a woman on December 26 last year.

Sheriff Craig Caldwell continued the case for two weeks to April 15 for a criminal justice social work report to be made available and for a restriction of liberty order assessment to be made.

Lacey, who appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, was remanded to allow the reports and assessments to be carried out.