Man trashed shower room at Polmont YOI

A former young offender has avoided being sent to jail after he caused almost £2000 worth of damage to a shower room at HMYOI Polmont.

Angus Cowan (21), 6 Simpson Drive, Coalsnaughton, admitted trashing a shower unit, doors, windows, lights, fittings and fixtures, as well as throwing items out of a window, in the Dunedin segregation unit of the facility on September 30, 2016, having been granted bail on June 6 and July 27 of that year.

Last Thursday, the court heard Cowan had taken Valium left as a “surprise” by a vistor and that he accepted responsibility for the damage.

He was ordered to complete 240 hours of unpaid work and placed under supervision for 18 months as an alternative to custody.