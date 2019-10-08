Man told police he was going to kill woman in Bo’ness

A man who told a police call handler he was going to kill a woman was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work at Falkirk Sheriff Court.

Graeme Bow (34), of no fixed abode, pled guilty to repeatedly making calls on June 6 and 7 to Police Scotland’s area control room in Govan that were grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character, making threats of violence and repeatedly threaten to kill a woman.

Bow also behaved in a threatening or abusive manner on June 6 at Lothian Crescent, Bo’ness by repeatedly shouting and swearing, uttering derogatory comments, acting in an aggressive manner towards a woman, repeatedly banging on a door, challenging people to fight, punching a man on the head, threatening violence and resisting arrest.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard Bow initially made contact with the control room at around 11.30pm on June 6, at which point he told a call handler he was going to “take matters into his own hands”. He later called the control room again, telling another service adviser he was going to “kill” a woman.

Bow then visited the Bo’ness home of the woman he had threatened to kill and began shouting outside her property and stamping on the ground in an aggressive manner.

Procurator fiscal depute Erin Illand said: “Police then arrived and the accused was arrested. He was searched and his mobile phone taken off him. He was thereafter taken to Falkirk Police Station where he was cautioned and charged.”

Bow’s defence solicitor said the incident happened after Bow’s mother had been upset about a matter that had not yet been resolved.

“His actions were unfortunately fuelled by alcohol and him being agitated by the state his mother was in,” he added.

Addressing Bow, Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You’re avoiding custody by the skin of your teeth today.”

As well as being ordered to carry out unpaid work within eight months Bow was placed under supervision for two years and instructed not to enter Lothian Crescent.