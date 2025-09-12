Man to stand trial accused of flashing and performing sex acts at Falkirk asylum hotel

A resident of a hotel housing asylum seekers is to face trial, accused of flashing, making obscene gestures and performing sex acts out of a window there – directed at local people.

Said Ageed, 23, is said to have intentionally and on a number of occasions engaged in sexual activity in the presence of two local civilians – a man and a woman – by masturbating while looking out at them through a hotel window.

The acts are alleged to have taken place at the Hotel Cladhan in Kemper Avenue, Falkirk, between June 1 and August 16 this year. The hotel has been the scene of repeated protests involving hundreds of pro and anti migration demonstrators.

Ageed is also accused of making an obscene gesture at the same two people on August 16 and intentionally exposing his genitals to them in a sexual manner with the intention that they should see them.

Ageed denied the charges when he appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday. (Picture: Michael Gillen, National World)

At Falkirk Sheriff Court on Friday, Ageed, whose address was given as the Hotel Cladhan, pleaded not guilty to both charges.

The proceedings were interpreted into Kurdish for Ageed, who is on bail.

Sheriff Alison Michie set trial for November 7, 2025.