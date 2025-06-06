Man to appear in court as charity can amongst haul from Falkirk area break ins

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 6th Jun 2025, 15:08 BST

A man has been arrested after several break ins which took place over ten days with a charity tin amongst the haul taken.

The 43-year-old man has been charged in connection with breaking into two properties and a premises in Falkirk.

The incidents all occurred between Sunday, May 25 and Wednesday, June 4 in Brown Street and Glasgow Road, Camelon.

A number of electrical items were stolen, as well as a charity tin and a quantity of cash.

The man is due in court. Pic: National WorldThe man is due in court. Pic: National World
Police said that the charity tin and cash have since been recovered ,along with some of the electrical items, but their investigations remain ongoing.

The man is expected to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court later today (Friday), June 6.

