A man is due to appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court tomorrow (Wednesday) charged with the alleged attempted murder of another man in Standburn.

The 30-year-old suspect was arrested by police at around 1am this morning following a disturbance at a property in the village’s Irene Terrace.

A 31-year-old victim was injured during the incident.

Police confirmed a dog handler was deployed to the area in the early hours to help trace the suspect.