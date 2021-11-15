Man swore at police in Falkirk and sang sectarian songs

James McFadden, 26, was approached by officers in the town’s Grahams Road on August 15 last year.

McFadden, 6 Townhead Street, Hamilton, pleaded guilty to committing threatening behaviour, while on bail.

Speaking at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, procurator fiscal depute Kristina Kelly said: “At 5.30pm, police were on mobile patrol and observed the accused walking on a public path.

Hamilton man James McFadden sang sectarian songs on the way to and at Falkirk Police Station.

“They approached him and he immediately took his top off and started shouting and swearing. He failed to desist in that behaviour. He was then arrested.

“On being conveyed to custody, he began singing a song: ‘Ooh ah, up the Ra’.”

His defence solicitor said McFadden pleaded guilty at a trial diet.

The lawyer added: “The report indicates he received a community payback order in 2020.

“This was the last time he was in bother. He refrained from drinking for 12 months. He does drink again but in very moderate terms.”

The court was told McFadden’s drink and drug abuse issues at the time he committed the offence were “out of control”.

Addressing Sheriff Christopher Shead, his solicitor noted his client appeared “to have taken stock of himself” in the aftermath of the incident.

The solicitor said: “He accepts his behaviour was utterly unacceptable.

“He’s just completed another community payback order and is earning a decent wage.”

Sheriff Shead fined McFadden £675 and ordered him to pay a £40 victim surcharge.

