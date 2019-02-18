Man suffers broken jaw after random Falkirk attack

A man fractured another man’s jaw when he punched him for no apparent reason in a Falkirk street.

Christopher Laird (26), 49 Norwood Avenue, Bonnybridge, appeared in court last week having pled guilty to assaulting Jonathan Wright in Grahams Road on November 18, 2017.

Laird’s punch, which knocked his victim to the ground, also burst his nose.

Police found Laird a short distance away shortly after the 2.15am attack.

The court heard he has two previous convictions for assault, which go back to 2011.

Sentence was deferred until May 9 for Laird to be of good behaviour and bail was continued.