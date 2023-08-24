News you can trust since 1845
Man spotted threatening people with hammer in Grahams Road, Falkirk

Police are investigating an alleged incident in Falkirk town centre yesterday.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 24th Aug 2023, 13:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 14:33 BST

Around 4.30pm three men with a white dog and a woman were walking down Grahams Road, shortly after the bridge over the rail bridge at Grahamston station.

One eyewitness said: “Then a car came beside them, stopped and started shouting at the three men. Two of the three started kicking in the doors of the passenger side of the car and the driver was trying to drive into them.

" Then a man got out pf the car with a hammer or mallet and started swinging it around trying to hit them.”

The incident being investigated occurred around this area of Grahams Road. Pic: Michael GillenThe incident being investigated occurred around this area of Grahams Road. Pic: Michael Gillen
The concerned passer-by then phoned 999 with the operator saying there had been several calls.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 4.40pm on Wednesday, 23 August, 2023, officers were called to a report of a disturbance on Grahams Road, Falkirk. Enquiries are ongoing.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101.