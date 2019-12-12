Man sentenced for sexually abusing two teen girls in Forth Valley

A 47-year-old man has been sentenced to a minimum of two years in prison for sexually abusing two teenage girls in Forth Valley.

James Foxton was sentenced at Stirling Sheriff Court today after being convicted on November 15.

He was given a five year sentence with a minimum of two years in prison. He was also placed on the Sex Offenders Register indefinitely.

The offences took place in Sauchie between December 2009 and June 2010 when the first victim was 14-years-old. he began targeting the second victim when she was 16-years-old and offences took place in Alloa between February 2013 and March 2017.

Foxton was convicted of indecent behaviour, sexual assault, sexual coercion, communicating indecently and coercing a person into looking at a sexual image.

Detective Inspector Yvonne O’Rourke, of Forth Valley’s Rape Investigation Unit, said: “Both victims showed extreme courage to come forward and report this to us.

“The statement provided from the second complainer in October 2018 allowed us to go back to a previous case and link the two with corroborating evidence that ultimately resulted in Foxton being convicted.

“Foxton preyed on both these young girls, he tried to build their trust and he was devious in the way that he groomed them in order to commit sexual offences. I wish to thank both women for their continued support of the police investigation.

“We are committed to bringing all perpetrators of sexual abuse to justice and time is no barrier for our inquiries. We would urge anyone who wishes to report sexual crime, regardless of when it occurred, to contact us on 101 so we can conduct a thorough investigation.”