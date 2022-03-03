Thirty-five-year-old Paul Cunningham has sentenced to eight years after raping a young girl in Irvine Place, Stirling in September 2020.

​Detective Sergeant Craig Faulds from Forth Valley's Public Protection Unit commented: "Paul Cunningham has been found guilty of a horrific offence against a young girl and he will now be held accountable for his actions.

West Lothian crime: Paul Cunningham sentenced at High Court in Livingston after raping a Stirling schoolgirl

"I wish to pay tribute to the victim's courage and resolve and for her incredible bravery in talking about her experience at the hands of this man.

"I hope that hearing Cunningham has been jailed for eight years today will provide her some comfort that he can no longer inflict this pain on any other girls or women.

​"Police Scotland will always investigate such kinds of serious offences as they are reported to us.”

