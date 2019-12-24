Man ripped tiles off roof of Larbert home and struck police vehicle

Tiles were pulled off a roof by an intoxicated man who offered to remove a starling nest from a property.

Gareth McInnes (40), 13 Corrour Court, Inverness, volunteered his services for £10 in Fulmar Crescent, Larbert on June 15, 2018 but damaged the home when the householder declined.

On September 10, 2018, McInnes refused to leave a home in Carmuirs Drive, Camelon when asked to do so by police and repeatedly struck a police vehicle, made threats of violence and repeatedly spat at officers whom he called “pigs”.

His defence solicitor said McInnes has alcohol and drug issues. He was fined £850 last Thursday, £400 of which must be paid within 28 days.