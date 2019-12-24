Man put on sex offenders register after sending explicit messages to girl

A man who sent explicit messages to a 13-year-old girl has been placed on the sex offenders register for five years.

Farik Awmet (58), 1137 Flat 1-2 Pollokshaws Road, Glasgow, sent the content between November 17 and December 9 within the Tayside, Central and Fife jurisdiction.

At Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, his defence solicitor said Awmet accepted responsibility.

He’ll be supervised for three years and is subject to several conditions, including not having unsupervised contact with a child under 16.