Man punched door and smashed up mugs

An offender’s angry outburst resulted in mugs being smashed, a hole being punched in a door and recycling material being strewn all over a garden.

Jack Hughes (20) appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having earlier pled guilty to a number of offences, including threatening behaviour in Anderson Crescent, Shieldhill, on December 7 last year.

Hughes, 26 Greenmount Drive, Shieldhill, was placed on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must stay at home between 7pm and 7am for six months. He was also placed on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he complete 300 hours’ unpaid work in 12 months.