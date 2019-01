A man has admitted assaulting a woman on two occasions.

Scott Houston (23), 50 Springbank Road, Leeds, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pled guilty to offences he committed in Thirlestone Place, Bo’ness between October 1 and 31, 2015 and in Hallglen’s Garry Place on October 11, 2016.

He has been placed under supervision for 18 months and must carry out 200 hours of unpaid work within nine months as an alternative to custody.