Man ordered to carry out uncompleted punishment - or face Christmas in jail

A disqualified driver who has not been carrying out his unpaid work punishment was given a week to get busy or face jail over Christmas.

Calum Stevenson (29) admitted driving while banned in Castle Crescent, Denny on July 14 and in Stirling Road, Camelon on April 11.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, he was warned by Sheriff Craig Caldwell he would have to complete at least 21 hours of his order by today (Thursday).

The court heard Stevenson, 31 Seaforth Road, Langlees, had a week off his work so he would be able to concentrate on his remaining hours.

Sheriff Caldwell said: “You’re well behind and in breach of this order.”