A 24-year-old found found himself on the wrong side of the law after he behaved in a threatening manner.

Jack, 55 Kilbrennan Drive, Tamfourhill, pled guilty to the offence he committed at an address in Thornhill Road, Falkirk on November 11, 2015.

Sheriff Michael Fletcher placed Jack on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend the Caledonian domestic abuse programme.