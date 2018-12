A man has appeared in court charged with the alleged attempted murder of another man in Standburn.

Joseph Teven (30) made no plea during a hearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court today (Wednesday) in relation to the charge, or to charges of assault to severe injury and endangering the life of the 31-year-old.

Teven was arrested by police yesterday morning following a disturbance at a property in the village’s Irene Terrace.

The case was continued for further examination and he was remanded in custody.