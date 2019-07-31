Man left teenage boy seriously injured following attack in Bainsford

A teenager was left with a serious facial injury after being attacked by a man in Bainsford.

The 17-year-old victim had been walking on a path adjacent to the A9 and near a pedestrian crossing in Mungalend Road on Tuesday, July 16 when he was assaulted.

Police say the suspect fled in the direction of North Street following the attack, which took place around 5pm.

Detectives are following a positive line of inquiry in relation to the incident, however, remain keen to trace a woman who was driving by during the attack.

The driver, who shouted at the suspect as he made off, stopped to help the teenager.

Anyone with information which can help to identify the woman, or who was driving on the A9 at the time of the incident, is asked to call 101 and quote incident number 3166 of July 16, 2019.