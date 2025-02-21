Man jailed for violent and sexual abuse of partners, including Falkirk woman

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who subjected three female partners to sustained domestic abuse and violence has been jailed for three and a half years.

Jamie McGough, 36, targeted women in the Falkirk area and North Lanarkshire over a period of nearly 20 years.

His most recent victim, a mother-of-one from the Falkirk area, was subjected to nearly two years of “truly horrific” controlling and abusive behaviour both during their relationship, which began in 2022, and continued into August 2024 even after she ended it.

Stirling Sheriff Court heard the woman had cold water poured over her by McGough when she was in the bath.

McGough was jailed at Stirling Sheriff Court. Pic: Contributed

He told her that her house and car would be set on fire and he smashed his way into her home in Stenhousemuir with a garden rake at 6am.

He accused her of infidelity, threatened to post intimate images of her online because she was not doing what he wanted, and one Christmas Eve he demanded she sent him a video of her pants so he could “check” them.

He set up location history on her phone without her permission, and repeatedly demanded she sent him photos and videos to confirm where she was and whom she was with.

The court heard on two occasions he physically examined her to see if she had been sexually active with another man, even though she made clear her reluctance by telling him what he was doing was “degrading and not normal”.

After they had split up, he suddenly sent her a WhatsApp message saying he was coming through from North Lanarkshire to her new home in Falkirk as he “needed comfort”. He backed the message up by sending a video of himself smashing a bottle and holding it, saying “I'm coming through, trust me”.

He said he was coming to her door and she was “getting a sore jaw”, attaching a video of himself in a taxi.

He arrived at her house at 9.30 pm and when she refused to let him in he pulled her Ring doorbell from the wall and said he'd burn the house if he didn't get entry.

His victim told him she had called police, and he had left by the time officers arrived.

He also phoned her from jail, and she had to get the prison authorities to block him from calling.

His North Lanarkshire victims, also then partners of his, were assaulted at addresses in Airdrie and in Perth and Kinross, struck with Timberland boots and Ugg boots, spat on, repeatedly beaten with household objects, and grabbed.

One had a kitchen knife thrown at her. It missed her, but lodged in the wall behind where she was standing.

His other North Lanarkshire victim was assaulted by McGough after going to T in the Park with him in 2013.

The court was told they were standing in a tent while she was on the phone to her mother. McGough “became annoyed” after the call had ended and repeatedly punched and spat on her on the head and body, continuing until stewards and police arrived and intervened.

McGough, of Salsburgh, North Lanarkshire, pleaded guilty to two charges of assaulting previous female partners to their injury between 2005 and 2014 at addresses in Airdrie, and in Perth and Kinross and one under the 2018 Domestic Abuse (Scotland) Act of subjecting a previous partner to a course of abusive behaviour at addresses in Stenhousemuir and Falkirk between October 1, 2022 and August 8, 2024.

Jamie Toner, defending, said: “He appreciates this was frankly unacceptable. He fully accepts responsibility.”

On Wednesday, Sheriff Derek Hamilton jailed McGough for 39 months, plus an extension of two years during which he can be recalled to prison if he offends again.

After reading background reports, he placed him on the sex offenders register for ten years, and imposed a non-harassment order banning him from any contact with his most recent victim for five years.

He told him: “You tendered pleas of guilty to three very serious charges but you have sought, as reported by the social worker, to minimise your behaviour.

“You inflicted a catalogue of physical and mental abuse, and at times sexual abuse, over a period of many, many years, and involving a number of women.”

Sheriff Hamilton said McGough's record showed that during the total period covered by the charges, he had also been convicted of other domestic offences.

He said: “I doubt if I've seen a more sustained period of domestic abuse and violence. Your behaviour must have been terrifying for your victims.

“The catalogue of controlling behaviour which you subjected [your last victim] to over a period of almost two years was truly horrific.

“The physical abuse, which included sexual abuse, was no less so.

“Such was your persistence that even when you were separated from her you continued to abuse her physically and emotionally.”

He told McGough he since had shown little remorse, and had tried to blame his victims.

He added: “There is only one appropriate disposal for these offences, and that is custody,”