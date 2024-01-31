Man jailed for two years for blade attack on woman in Bonnybridge
Daniel McGrellis, 33, was convicted of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment following the incident which happened in the Bonnybridge area on December 29, 2021.
He was sentenced to two years imprisonment at Falkirk Sheriff Court on January 10 this year.
Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson said: “Daniel McGrellis is a violent individual who used a weapon to subject a young woman to a brutal attack which has lasting serious consequences.
“His conviction sends a clear message that violence such as this will not be tolerated by Police Scotland and anyone who acts in this manner can expected to be thoroughly investigated and brought to justice.”