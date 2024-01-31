Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Daniel McGrellis, 33, was convicted of assault to severe injury, permanent disfigurement and impairment following the incident which happened in the Bonnybridge area on December 29, 2021.

He was sentenced to two years imprisonment at Falkirk Sheriff Court on January 10 this year.

Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson said: “Daniel McGrellis is a violent individual who used a weapon to subject a young woman to a brutal attack which has lasting serious consequences.

McGrellis was jailed at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Michael Gillen