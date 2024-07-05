Man jailed for two decades of crimes against women, including in Stirlingshire

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed for a series of sexual and violent offences against women over two decades.

David Cooper was sentenced to 12 years for his crimes at the High Court today (Friday) after having previously been convicted on May 10.

The 38-year-old’s reign of terror on women was carried out in the Lanarkshire and Stirlingshire areas.The offences were committed against four women over a 20-year period between 2002 and 2022.He has also been sentenced to non-harassment orders against the four women.Detective Inspector Cheryl Gebbie from Police Scotland said: “David Cooper is a dangerous individual who has committed a variety of serious crimes against his victims, subjecting them to sexual abuse and violence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...