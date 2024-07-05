Man jailed for two decades of crimes against women, including in Stirlingshire
David Cooper was sentenced to 12 years for his crimes at the High Court today (Friday) after having previously been convicted on May 10.
The 38-year-old’s reign of terror on women was carried out in the Lanarkshire and Stirlingshire areas.The offences were committed against four women over a 20-year period between 2002 and 2022.He has also been sentenced to non-harassment orders against the four women.Detective Inspector Cheryl Gebbie from Police Scotland said: “David Cooper is a dangerous individual who has committed a variety of serious crimes against his victims, subjecting them to sexual abuse and violence.
“We acknowledge how difficult this have been for Cooper’s victims and their families. We hope that his conviction and sentencing will bring them some comfort and our thoughts remain with them. “We would like to take this opportunity to reach out to any victims of sexual and physical violence to please report it to police. This type of behaviour will not be tolerated and we will continue to work closely with our partner agencies to support victims involved.”