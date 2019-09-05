Man jailed for sexual offences in Falkirk

A man responsible for a range of sexual offences in Forth Valley has been jailed.

Nikki Trice (33), was sentenced to 12 years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow today (Thursday) for crimes including rape, indecent assault and physical assault for incidents which took place in Falkirk over a period of 14 years.

Trice was the subject of an investigation by Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Task Force, which identified six female victims – now between the ages of 33 and 26 – all of whom had been subjected to varying levels of abuse between 2004 and 2018.

Two of the women who reported offences carried out by Trice, were aged 13 and 15 at the time.

Following an eight-month inquiry, he was arrested and charged on October 18, 2018, before being convicted on July 11, 2019.

Detective Inspector Steven McMillan, from the Domestic Abuse Task Force, said: “Nikki Trice is a predator and a danger to women.

“His actions resulted in six women, two of whom were underage at the time, suffering horrendous levels of physical, sexual and emotional abuse.

“Had it not been for the bravery of these women in providing the inquiry team with evidential statements, we might never have uncovered the extend of his offending behaviour.

“I would like to personally thank them for their continued support of our investigation and it is my sincere hope they can now begin to move on with their lives.

“Police Scotland is committed to bringing the perpetrators of physical and sexual violence to justice and providing victims with all the necessary support and assistance they may require.”