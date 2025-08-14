Man jailed for serious sexual offences in Falkirk and West Lothian

A man has been jailed for nine years for serious sexual offences which took place in the Falkirk and West Lothian areas.

Kevin Malloy, 39, was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday having previously been convicted at the same court on Friday, July 4.

Malloy was convicted of offences against three woman which took place between April 2021 and October 2022.

As well as the jail sentence he was also issued with a non-harassment order.

Speaking following his sentence this week, Detective Constable Donna Smith said: “Malloy subjected his victims to appalling abuse, and he will now face the consequences of his abhorrent actions.

“We remain committed to investigating all reports of domestic and sexual offending and ensuring those responsible are brought to justice. Anyone affected can be assured they will be listened to, supported and treated with the utmost professionalism and care by specially trained officers and our partner agencies.”