Man jailed for serious sexual and violent offending over ten year period in Forth Valley

McCartney was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley. (Pic: John Devlin

Thomas McCartney, 34, was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley on Thursday after previously being found guilty of 20 offences, which included rape and assault. The offences were committed over a ten year period between 2009 and 2019 and happened in the Stirling area.

Detective Inspector Frank Keegan said: “McCartney exercised violent controlling and coercive behaviour towards the victims and we welcome today’s sentencing. His sustained predatory behaviour has had a profound impact on the lives of the women involved and I hope today’s verdict will allow them some form of closure and enable them to move forward in their lives.

