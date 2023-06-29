Man jailed for serious sexual and violent offending over ten year period in Forth Valley
Thomas McCartney, 34, was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley on Thursday after previously being found guilty of 20 offences, which included rape and assault. The offences were committed over a ten year period between 2009 and 2019 and happened in the Stirling area.
Detective Inspector Frank Keegan said: “McCartney exercised violent controlling and coercive behaviour towards the victims and we welcome today’s sentencing. His sustained predatory behaviour has had a profound impact on the lives of the women involved and I hope today’s verdict will allow them some form of closure and enable them to move forward in their lives.
"Police Scotland is committed to ensuring perpetrators of sexual and physical crimes are brought to account for their actions, and we will work with our partners in justice and third sector organisations to investigate crimes and support victims involved.”