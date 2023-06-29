News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Just Stop Oil protesters invade Lord’s Test match for The Ashes
Privileges committee publishes damning report on Conservative MPs
Government’s plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda ruled ‘unlawful’
Hundreds of customers frustrated as popular banking app goes down
New images of OceanGate’s Titan sub released after implosion
Panic as man ‘stabs himself to death’ at train station

Man jailed for serious sexual and violent offending over ten year period in Forth Valley

A man has been jailed for 12 years, with a further two years extended on licence, for a series of sexual and violent offences which took place in Forth Valley.
By Court Reporter
Published 29th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 29th Jun 2023, 15:32 BST
McCartney was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley. (Pic: John DevlinMcCartney was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley. (Pic: John Devlin
McCartney was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley. (Pic: John Devlin

Thomas McCartney, 34, was sentenced at the High Court in Paisley on Thursday after previously being found guilty of 20 offences, which included rape and assault. The offences were committed over a ten year period between 2009 and 2019 and happened in the Stirling area.

Detective Inspector Frank Keegan said: “McCartney exercised violent controlling and coercive behaviour towards the victims and we welcome today’s sentencing. His sustained predatory behaviour has had a profound impact on the lives of the women involved and I hope today’s verdict will allow them some form of closure and enable them to move forward in their lives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Police Scotland is committed to ensuring perpetrators of sexual and physical crimes are brought to account for their actions, and we will work with our partners in justice and third sector organisations to investigate crimes and support victims involved.”