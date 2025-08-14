Man jailed for serious sexual and violence offences in Falkirk area

Wright was sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow. Picture: John Devlin

A man has been jailed for eight years for serious sexual and violence offences in the Falkirk area.

Mark Wright, 52, was convicted by a jury for offences including rapes, indecent assaults and assaults at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday, July 16, 2025. The offences took place in the Falkirk area between 1991 and 2013.

Wright was sentenced to eight years in prison at the High Court in Glasgow on Wednesday.

Following his sentencing, Detective Inspector Forbes Wilson of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “I would like to acknowledge how difficult it is for victims of serious sexual crimes to stand up to their attacker and face them in court. Wright is a sexual predator who now faces the consequences of his depraved actions.

“Our thoughts remain with his victims, and I hope that this sentencing brings them some comfort and allows them to move forward with their lives.

“If anyone is a victim of sexual assault or abuse, please report it in the knowledge that we will do everything in our power to ensure those responsible face the consequences. Victims can be assured that they will be fully supported by our specialist officers and partner agencies.”