Man jailed for minimum of 23 years for murder of young Forth Valley mum
Claire Inglis, 28, a mother-of-one, sustained 76 injuries during the horrific attack.
She died at her home in Cultenhove Crescent, St Ninians, Stirling, on Sunday, November 28, 2021 after being attacked by Christopher McGowan.
McGowan, 28, was found guilty of the murder following a trial at the High Court in Stirling last month.
Today at the High Court in Edinburgh judge Michael O'Grady said McGowan's actions were "beyond sadistic" as he issued a life sentence, adding Ms Inglis had suffered "nothing short of torture" at McGowan's hands.
Following the sentencing Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for homicide, Moira Orr, said: “This is a heart-breaking case of the murder of a young mother – Claire Inglis by her abusive partner.
“Christopher McGowan showed cruelty and contempt for Claire, and his actions have left her family devastated.
“As prosecutors, we have worked to deliver justice for Claire. The case was carefully investigated by COPFS working with Police Scotland, demonstrating that McGowan had displayed aggressive and controlling behaviour towards Claire prior to her murder.
“By not accepting responsibility for his actions, McGowan made Claire’s family go through the ordeal of a trial. Our prosecution team unpicked his deception, and this has resulted in his conviction for murder.
“Our thoughts are now of Claire, and we offer condolences to everyone who loved her.”
Detective Inspector Will Harley of Forth Valley CID said: “Claire had a young family when her life was ended by this horrific attack.
“Her loved ones have been left absolutely devastated and our thoughts remain with them at this extremely difficult time.
“This was a horrendous crime which involved significant levels of violence.
“McGowan cruelly took Claire’s life, showing complete disregard for her, her family, and her friends.
“Violence of this nature has no place in our society, and we will continue to work tireless to bring perpetrators to justice.”