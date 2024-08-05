A 66-year-old man has been jailed for five years for historic sexual offences against children in Forth Valley.

Peter McCormick was sentenced today (Monday) at Glasgow High Court for the sexual assault of four boys, who were each under the age of 13, in his Stirling home between June 1978 and December 1997.

He was also placed on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

McCormick was previously found guilty of four charges of lewd and libidinous practices at the High Court in Glasgow on May 28 this year.

Detective Constable Ian Philip, of the Forth Valley Public Protection Unit, said: “This was a complex and disturbing case and it is right that McCormick now has to face the consequences of his disgraceful actions.

"My thoughts remain with the victims and their families. This conviction is a direct result of them coming forward. They have shown immense courage in reporting these crimes so that McCormick can been held accountable for his actions. I hope that his conviction gives them some comfort and they can try and move forward with their lives.

“Police Scotland is wholly committed to tackling all cases of child abuse, regardless of when the crimes occurred, and we will continue to work alongside our partners to support any victims and ensure offenders are brought to justice. I would encourage anyone who has been impacted by this type of crime to report it.”

Scotland’s Procurator Fiscal for High Court Sexual Offences, Katrina Parkes, said: “Peter McCormick manipulated and exploited these young children in an abhorrent campaign of abuse.

“His victims have shown great courage and strength by coming forward and reporting him to the authorities.

“McCormick will now have to face the consequences of his actions.

“We recognise the significant trauma caused by offending of this nature as well as the lifelong effects it can have.

“I would encourage all victims of similar offending – no matter how long ago it may have occurred – to come forward, report it and seek help.

“Scotland’s prosecution service is committed to securing justice for victims of child sexual abuse.”