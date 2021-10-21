Man jailed following seven-year campaign of Forth Valley serious domestic abuse offences

Christian Robson’s offending took place between 2011 and 2018.

The 27-year-old was found guilty at the High Court in Edinburgh and sentenced on October 15 to eight years’ imprisonment.

Detective Superintendent Allan Burton, of Police Scotland’s Domestic Abuse Task Force, said: “Christian Robson’s conviction brings to an end his reign of abuse against women.

Christian Robson was jailed for eight years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

“The bravery of those women, and their willingness after so many years, to speak out about their experiences at Robson’s hands has directly resulted in his conviction.

“We want to reassure anyone who may be a victim that when you feel able to report you will be listened to and your report will be investigated.

“If you or anyone you know is at risk of violence or abuse please contact Police Scotland on 101. In an emergency always call 999.”

Rape Crisis can be contacted on 08088 01 03 02.

