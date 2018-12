A man who punched and injured another man at a Falkirk nightclub has been jailed.

John McLachlan (30), whose address was given as HMP Low Moss, East Dunbartonshire, appeared from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted the “unprovoked” assault at Warehouse in Burnbank Road, Falkirk, on September 16.

He was imprisoned for 12 months, backdated to October 10.