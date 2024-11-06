Two Albanian criminals have been jailed after admitting roles in major illegal cannabis enterprises.

In one case, two properties close to Falkirk town centre had been gutted to grow the drug.

Elvis Peca, 32, was sentenced to 16 months imprisonment after being caught at the wheel of a white van loaded with cannabis worth up to £74,000.

On Tuesday Falkirk Sheriff Court was told that police who stopped the vehicle on the A872 near Dunipace, on April 25 this year and immediately noted a strong smell of cannabis. When they searched the vehicle, they found the drugs stashed in bags in the back.

Nearly 200 cannabis plants were found in the property close to Falkirk town centre. Pic: File image

Solicitor Mike Lowrie, defending, said: “Mr Peca is here illegally and he was offered £500 to take the cannabis to Falkirk.”

Arber Ketuka, 35, was arrested after escaping during a police raid on a house in Grahams Road, Falkirk, which, together with the house next to it, had been converted into a large cannabis cultivation centre.

Prosecutor Lee-Anne Barclay said that on June 22, 2023 a meter engineer attended at 63 Grahams Road to make enquiries on behalf of the electricity supplier.

He heard the “sound of a motor” running in the background and saw that the door was covered by what looked like a curtain.

Suspecting that numbers 61a and 63 Grahams Road were being used for criminality, he contacted police.

Police gained entry and found both houses had been fitted out for growing cannabis, and a hole had been knocked through a load-bearing wall to allow access to 61a.

Shortly after police forced their way into number 63, a man living in another house nearby heard “banging” coming from above his own property and saw a man, later identified as Ketuka, climbing down from a neighbouring roof before running off along Grahams Road.

Ms Barclay said: “He alerted the police and passed a description of the male he'd seen. He was traced nearby and arrested.”

Every room of the houses, along with the loft space of 61a, had been converted to cultivate cannabis. Extensive ducting, ventilation and lighting was found in each room, as well as equipment for watering and maintenance.

Nearly 200 cannabis plants were growing, some immature, some at the point of flowering, and capable of yielding at least 15 kilos of high quality buds, worth up to £172,800.

Officers found evidence of at least one previous successful cultivation.

To make the buildings safe, Falkirk Council had to be called in to repair the hole that had been created in the load-bearing wall.

Ketuka was interviewed and admitted he had been living in the houses for around four weeks.

Peca, of Luton, Bedfordshire, and Ketuka, of Enfield, Middlesex, both pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

Ketuka also pleaded guilty to producing the controlled drug.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki revoked Ketuka's bail, and remanded him to prison for reports with sentence deferred until December 3.