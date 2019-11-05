Man is jailed after raping woman (19) at Maddiston property

A man has been jailed after he was convicted of raping a woman in Falkirk district.

John Black (28) was today sentenced to six years in prison at Glasgow High Court.

He was convicted of rape and sexual assault on Tuesday, October 8, 2019.

In May 2017, Black raped a 19-year-old woman at an address in Maddiston.

Then, in September of that year, he sexually assaulted the same woman.

Both crimes were reported on in April 2018 and, following an investigation, Black was arrested and charged.

Detective Constable Johnny McRitchie, of Larbert Public Protection Unit, said: “The victim in this case showed a tremendous amount of courage reporting this to police.

“Despite the first incident happening in May 2017, she managed to provide us with a statement which allowed us to start our investigation.

“Evidence was found that highlighted videos and images which had been taken on Black’s mobile phone of the victim without her consent.

“This was extremely traumatic for her but the strength she has shown to report this has ultimately led to Black’s conviction and sentencing today.

“I hope this provides some comfort and shows we will thoroughly investigate all reports of sexual offences, regardless of the passage of time.”