Man injured in Bo’ness street attack

A 20-year-old was seriously injured following a street attack in broad daylight.

The incident occurred around 5.15pm on Tuesday, April 30 near to Jessfield Place.

He was walking from Linlithgow Road, Bo’ness towards the Hillcrest area and was on a footpath close to a convenience store when he was approached by two men.

They attacked him from behind with a metal pole.

The victim sustained serious leg and facial injuries.

He was rushed to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert and later released following treatment.

The suspects are both described as white men and were wearing dark coloured clothing and balaclavas covering their faces.

Police are now urging anyone who witnessed the incident, or has any information to assist inquiries, to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Donald Rodger from Falkirk CID said: “This was an unprovoked attacked on a young man who has sustained serious injuries as a result of this attack.

“The area is largely residential and I would appeal to anyone who may have been in the Hillcrest or Jessfield Place areas in the early evening of Tuesday to come forward.

“Equally, anyone who may have any information that can help us trace those involved is asked to get in touch with officers as soon as possible.”

Reassuring the public, he added: “We have had an increase in patrols in the local area since the incident and I would advise anyone who witnesses any suspicious behaviour to report this to police via 101. In an emergency always dial 999.”

Anyone with information should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3450 of April 30. Alternatively a report can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.