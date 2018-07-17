Man in wheelchair is spared prison after Falkirk shop theft

An amputee did not let his missing limb hold him back when it came to stealing goods.

William Lowden (52) pinched two CD players and two radios from Watt Brothers in Falkirk’s Howgate Centre over a two-day period.

Appearing in a wheelchair at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Lowden, 26 Criagleith Road, Grangemouth, had admitted the thefts he committed on November 7 and 8 last year.

Dick Sandeman, defence solicitor, said: “He suffered an amputation some years ago which caused him physical difficulty.”

Sheriff John Mundy deferred sentence on Lowden until October 10 for his good behaviour.