Man in underpants 'triggered' Denny offender's rampage

Michael Turnbull (27) was drunk when he appeared at his former partner’s home and initially chatted away with her without any problem. However, his mood changed and he began shouting and swearing at her and stormed around he flat damaging things.

She managed to get him out of her flat and then called police when he began banging on her door.

When officers arrived and talked to him he told them the television he smashed up did in fact belong to him.

Turnbull appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to behaving in a threatening manner at an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny on April 18.

He also admitted breaching his bail conditions by contacting someone he was not supposed to and entering an address in Hunter Gardens, Denny on April 19.

Procurator fiscal depute Danielle McDonald said: “The accused and the witness had been in a relationship for around three years, but no longer reside with each other. They have one child together who is two-years-old and stays with the witness.

"The accused attended at the address and she let him into the property. He was heavily intoxicated having been drinking all night, but his behaviour was noted to be generally fine.

"The accused and the witness talked amicably for about an hour and the accused left the address. When he returned he became angry and abusive towards her, accusing her of cheating on him, shouting and swearing at her, calling her a bitch.

"He punched a television, causing it to smash. He then went into the hallway and punched a hole in the kitchen door. The witness then ushered him out of the property and locked the door.

"The accused refused to leave the common close and stood outside the door shouting and swearing, banging and kicking the door of the flat. The witness then contacted police.

"Officers attended and later found the accused at his own address. He told them ‘the walls, aye, but TV is mine’.”

A day after he was released Turnbull was right back round to his partner’s home – despite his bail conditions forbidding him from having ant contact with her.

Police attended and found him hiding in a bedroom wardrobe.

The court heard Turnbull was a first offender and the reason he lost his temper was because there was another male, dressed only in underwear, in the house with his partner.

That was said to have been the “trigger point” of his destructive rampage.

It was stated there may be a reconciliation between Turnbull and the woman.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Even if you did find your ex partner with someone – you don’t own her and she is perfectly entitled to be with someone else.”